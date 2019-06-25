LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man escaped with his life after he was kidnapped and tortured by a Louisville man and others.
According to an arrest report, the incident began on Monday, in the early morning hours. The victim claims he was at 29-year-old Garrett Payne's apartment on Whisp Brook Circle, just east of the intersection of Blue Lick Road and Whispering Brook Drive.
While at the apartment, the victim says Payne and some accomplices tied him up with zip-ties and tightened a metal dog collar around his neck.
The victim says he was punched and pistol-whipped. According to the arrest report, the victim says they then "took vice grip pliers to his toe" and used an angle grinder power tool on his leg.
According to the victim, the suspects' plan was to drive him 100 miles away and murder him, but he was able to run away when the suspects went to another apartment.
At that point, the victim was able to find an LG&E worker and told that person what happened. That victim was then taken to the hospital.
Police say they executed a search warrant at Payne's home, where they found tools that matched the ones the victim said were used to torture him.
Payne was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Police say they are looking for additional suspects -- and they believe the kidnapping was drug related. They also say Payne and the victim knew each other.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his initial court appearance Tuesday morning, and District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox granted the assistant county attorney's request that his bond be increased from $75,000 to $1 million.
