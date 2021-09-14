LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say he carried a badge and weapon, but he wasn't an officer -- and one man lost his car as a result.
According to an arrest report, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were contacted on Aug. 28 after a victim said he'd been robbed by a man who falsely claimed to be an LMPD officer.
The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. that morning, outside of Play Louisville, a club at the intersection of East Washington Street and Buchanan Street, in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.
The victim told police that he and some passengers were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, when a man walked up to the car. That man identified himself as an LMPD officer, and had a police badge around his neck and a rifle slung across his shoulder, according to the victim.
The man allegedly told the man and his passengers that they had been loitering on the property, and as a result, he needed to search their vehicle. The victims said they then got out of the car, according to the arrest report. At that point, police say the man got in the car, demanded the keys, and drove away.
Police launched an investigation and eventually discovered that the victim's credit cards -- which were inside the vehicle -- were being used at various locations in Louisville. Police say they were able to get surveillance video showing the suspect using the stolen credit cards and driving the stolen vehicle.
An officer was able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua O'Neal. Police arrested O'Neal Monday morning, near the corner of West Oak Street and South 4th Street. He allegedly admitted to claiming to be a police officer and stealing the car.
Police say when they searched his apartment, they found a police badge, a police patch, a BB gun and a walkie talkie. They also say they found several loaded AR-15 magazines, gun cases, assorted ammunition and prescription pills.
His neighbor allegedly told officers that O'Neal had given him two guns to hide. Police say O'Neal is a convicted felon who is forbidden to have guns.
O'Neal is charged with first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
