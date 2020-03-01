LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police arrested three Louisville men accused of promoting human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18 on Saturday, the same day that four other men appeared before a judge facing charges for the same illicit behavior.
Fabio Arguello, 47, Blake Jeffreys, 40, and Edward Phillips, 53, were arrested Saturday. All three men are charged with promoting human trafficking with a victim under 18 years old and engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure sex with a minor, according to court documents.
As a result of ads posted on various websites, Arguello, Jeffreys and Phillips contacted undercover officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department posing as minors online and arranged to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money and agreed to meet at a hotel, according to their arrest reports. All three men were apprehended at the Hampton Inn Louisville Airport Hotel.
Phillips is facing an additional charge of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. According to his arrest report, officers found him in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill.
Arguello, Jeffreys and Phillips are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds and will be arraigned Monday morning.
Amos Brown, Jeffrey Stults, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges of promoting human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18 and engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure sex with a minor.
