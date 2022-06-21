LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested the man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live! Saturday evening.
Antwon M. Brown, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday.
According to an arrest warrant, Brown hit Fischer "in the lower face/neck area" with his fist, knocking him to the ground and causing "soreness to the right side of his neck and visible redness to the area." Following the incident, police said Brown "walked off," calling the attack "totally unprovoked."
LMPD said the mayor is "well" and "appreciates the support he has received."
Saturday's attack was captured on surveillance video at the entertainment district in downtown Louisville. Police also released images of the person suspected of punching Fischer, asking the public for help identifying him.
Police were able to identify Brown as a suspect through their investigation, according to the warrant, and saw him on surveillance video going into his apartment complex "wearing the same clothing."
Fischer was evaluated by EMS after the incident, and on Tuesday reiterated that he's OK.
"You know it was a startling thing," he said. "But your instincts are to get right back up and just kind of keep doing what you were doing. Fortunately, I was not hurt and everything worked out just fine."
Police said the investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.
