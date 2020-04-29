LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man suspected of driving while impaired was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a short chase through Elizabethtown.
Police say they received reports that 22-year-old Keith Ware appeared impaired while in the drive-thru of the Panda Express around 4 p.m. on April 28.
Police say Ware took off when officers arrived, hitting a police cruiser as he tried to get away. He then crashed into a fire hydrant in the Town Mall parking lot. He got out of the car and tried to take off on foot, but officers tackled him and arrested him.
Police said they found a suspected synthetic cannabinoid when they searched Ware. He's facing a long list of charges including DUI, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
