LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they have arrested a man believed to be behind the theft of thousands of dollars of equipment from a business on Preston Highway.
According to a social media post by the LMPD on Nov. 16, 2018, the suspect entered DADS Custom Car Audio at 6801 Preston Highway and stole property valued at more than $10,000.
More than five months later, on April 23, officers caught up with 31-year-old Bobby Taylor on Forge Circle, near Dixie Highway and Watson Lane in southwest Jefferson County. A post on the LMPD Facebook page thanked the community for information that helped lead to his arrest.
According to court documents, Taylor and two unnamed accomplices took part in the break-in that was caught on surveillance video. Taylor was booked into Metro Corrections around 9:30 p.m. on April 23. He is facing one count of third degree burglary.
Online records from the jail indicate that Taylor's bond was set at $1,000, and his next court date is in early May.
