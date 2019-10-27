LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man police believe is responsible for setting several homes on fire near Churchill Downs in June has been arrested.
Saturday, police arrested Grant Grainger, 25, and charged him with arson and wanton endangerment.
According to an arrest warrant, Grainger allegedly lit a garage on fire on Longfield Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood in June. Three other homes caught fire in the process.
Investigators say an accelerant was used and Grainger was seen leaving the garage after it caught fire.
He's being held at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville on a $25,000 bond.
