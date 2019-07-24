LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man for firing several shots into a home in the Portland neighborhood, injuring one man and nearly hitting three other people.
According to an arrest report, it happened Friday, just before 3:30 p.m.
Police say 29-year-old Christopher Sutherland fired several shots into a home on Slevin Street, near North 28th Street.
The home is down the street from Sutherland's home, according to the report.
Police say one man was shot in the back of his left thigh. Three other people were nearly hit by glass from the front door when it shattered from the gunshots.
Two witnesses were able to identify Sutherland as the shooter.
Police searched his home on Tuesday and allegedly found several sandwich bags containing marijuana. Sutherland allegedly admitted to the shooting.
Police say Sutherland is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess any kind of firearm.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
