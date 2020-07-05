LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Alba Way in the Newburg neighborhood Saturday night.
Tyrin Currington, 28, has been charged with murder. Police say that Currington and the victim were in a verbal argument when Currington pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's head. The two then got into a fight over the gun. According to police, Currington got the gun away from the victim and shot him. The victim then pulled his own gun on Currington and shot him in the shoulder and side. Both Currington and the victim were taken to University Hospital. The victim died at the hospital. Currington suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
