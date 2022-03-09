LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a female and killed her dog in Clark County over the weekend.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Billy Middleton, 47, was arrested without incident and booked into the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Middleton is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and killing a domestic animal.
According to police, he allegedly shot and killed a woman's dog before shooting her in the leg several times at a home in Otisco on March 6. The woman was taken to a medical facility in stable condition, police said.
Walter Middleton, a family member of Billy Middleton, was also arrested and charged with assisting a criminal.
Police say he helped Billy Middleton evade police by taking him to different locations in Clark County on March 8. Walter Middleton is also being held at Clark County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
