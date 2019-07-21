LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to kiss a 14-year-old girl before threatening her with a gun inside a local Kroger.
According to an arrest report, Paul Ritchie, 62, approached the teen at a Kroger on West Broadway Saturday, started touching her and tried to kiss her.
The victim told police after trying to get Ritchie to stop, he showed her a gun in the waistband of his pants before making threats and continuing to try to kiss her, the report said.
Ritchie stopped and left the store, and the report says the victim spoke with police, giving them a description of Ritchie.
Police later spotted Ritchie at a bus stop and arrested him after the victim confirmed his identity.
Ritchie was charged with terroristic threatening, sexual abuse, criminal trespassing and failure to appear, for which he had a warrant on.
He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
