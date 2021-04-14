LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery at a southern Indiana car dealership.
Clarksville Police arrested Quincy Pugh on Wednesday.
The department said Pugh walked into the Volkswagen of Clarksville dealership on Lewis and Clark Parkway on March 23 and asked about test driving a Dodge Challenger. According to police, Pugh then forced a salesman to give him the keys at gunpoint before taking the car.
The salesman was not injured and called 911. Pugh was last seen by police crossing into Louisville at a "high rate of speed" on Interstate 64 West, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
He is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.