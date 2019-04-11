LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has made two more arrests in connection with the murder and robbery of a pregnant woman.
Robert Jones, 20, and Austin Chilton, 19, were arrested Wednesday night. They are charged with robbery.
Earlier this week, KSP arrested 33-year-old Derrick Morris on murder and robbery charges and 20-year-old Johnathan Harley on robbery charges.
KSP said Morris and Harley were trying to rob a couple at their home on Saffell Street in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday morning.
Morris was allegedly beating one of the victims with a gun when it went off.
The shot hit 22-year-old Lauryn Kinne, killing her and her unborn child.
Police say Harley helped plan the robbery.
The victim who was hit with the gun is expected to survive.
