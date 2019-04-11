Jonathan Harley, Derrick Morris and Austin Chilton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has made two more arrests in connection with the murder and robbery of a pregnant woman.

Robert Jones, 20, and Austin Chilton, 19, were arrested Wednesday night. They are charged with robbery.

Earlier this week, KSP arrested 33-year-old Derrick Morris on murder and robbery charges and 20-year-old Johnathan Harley on robbery charges.

KSP said Morris and Harley were trying to rob a couple at their home on Saffell Street in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday morning.

Morris was allegedly beating one of the victims with a gun when it went off.

The shot hit 22-year-old Lauryn Kinne, killing her and her unborn child.

Police say Harley helped plan the robbery.

The victim who was hit with the gun is expected to survive.

