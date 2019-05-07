LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two people in connection with the shootings of two Clark County judges last week.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Alfredo Vazquez and 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser are now in custody for the crime.
Clark County judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams are said to be recovering, after they were both shot in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle on Wednesday, May 1. The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference.
On Friday, police released a YouTube video showing an SUV pulling up to a White Castle. Two people can be seen getting out of the SUV.
Police had said that they believed the two people seen in the video were the shooters.
Attorney Larry Wilder said he spent time with Jacobs and Adams on Monday at their respective hospitals. He said Adams hopes to return to Clark County to continue his recovery in the next couple of days. But Wilder said Jacobs might be in Indianapolis for a while longer.
"Until they're home with us, that's not what's important," Wilder said. "What's important is their recovery. That's all we talked about, and that's all I care about."
