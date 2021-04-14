LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a southern Indiana man for sexual misconduct with a child.
Vic Weil, age 74, was arrested on Tuesday.
Indiana State Police detectives say they got a tip two months ago from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Weil had engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old.
Investigators searched his home in rural Jefferson County, Indiana, Tuesday and then arrested him at his workplace in Madison, Indiana.
He's charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.