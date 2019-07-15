LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a burglary suspect was arrested after a brief SWAT standoff in Louisville's Paristown Pointe neighborhood over the weekend.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Goullon Court.
Police say 32-year-old Robert Allen somehow got into a home in the neighborhood. When the homeowner confronted him and told him to leave, he allegedly attacked him, stabbing him in the face, neck and chest.
The victim was able to run out the back door and get help from a neighbor. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
After that, police say Allen barricaded himself in the home for several hours, and the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team responded.
Police say Allen surrendered just before 5:20 p.m. He was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
Allen is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
