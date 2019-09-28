LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect after a 2-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday night in the Portland neighborhood.
Ismail Ali was arrested Friday on West Liberty Street.
Police say on Thursday night, officers from LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood. Authorities say when officers arrived, they found a young girl with a gunshot wound.
Officials say multiple shots were fired at the home. Two of the shots went through the front door of the home. One of the shots hit the child and another shot nearly hit the child's mother.
Police say Ali was seen by several witnesses firing the weapon, and then fleeing from the area with the gun.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. The girl is expected to recover.
Ali is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He's expected in court on Saturday morning.
Related:
- 2-year-old girl recovering from surgery after being grazed by bullet in Louisville
- 2-year-old grazed by stray bullet in Portland, police say
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.