LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown, Kentucky, man is facing numerous charges after police say he robbed a Dollar General store in Nelson County and led officers on a chase through two counties.
According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff Department's Facebook page, it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Nelson County dispatchers received a 911 call from Dollar General at 55 Samuels Road saying the business had been robbed at gunpoint.
Police got a description of the suspect, and several deputies responded. One deputy spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on Fairfield Road and attempted a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 37-year-old Anthony Butler from Georgetown, refused to stop. Police said Butler continued driving into Anderson County.
Several deputies joined the pursuit as Butler attempted to get away on back roads. The chase came to an end after Kentucky State Police put down spike strips that eventually caused Butler to stop. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Butler is facing the following charges: first-degree robbery; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment involving a police officer; third-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading a police officer; and several traffic violations.
Butler was being held in the Larue County Jail.
