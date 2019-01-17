LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting in Old Louisville Wednesday night that left another woman in critical condition.
Police say officers were called to the intersection of Fourth and Kentucky Streets at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 16.
When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested 26-year-old Keturah Dixon not long after the shooting. According to the arrest report, Dixon was "involved in a domestic dispute" with the victim inside the vehicle.
Police say Dixon then pulled a handgun and shot the woman in the mouth, causing life-threatening injuries.
Dixon has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and first degree assault. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
