LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, Leslie Marcum has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Police say 4th division officers responded just before midnight to a shooting in the 4300 block of Stoltz Court, not far from Taylor Boulevard, which is in the Iroquois neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident appears to be domestic in nature, according to police.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Marcum is due in court on Monday.
