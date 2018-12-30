LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Praful Patel on Oct. 11.
According to police, detectives arrested 35-year-old Antonio McRae in connection with the robbery and murder of Patel.
A Jeffersonville Police spokesperson says information received from the public on Saturday led to the arrest.
After the murder, Jeffersonville Police said they were sent to the station around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 11 after a female customer called 911 to report that she was inside the store and there was no sign of anyone behind the counter. They found Patel dead in the office area of the store.
Police said at the time that the suspect held Patel at gunpoint before shooting him and taking the business cash. Parker declined to say how much money was taken before the suspect took off on foot.
Patel was well-known and well-liked in the community. His family had owned the convenience store for many years. Many customers stopped by the store after the murder to leave flowers and candles on the sidewalk outside the store.
McRae is being held at the Clark County Jail on a $1 million bond.
