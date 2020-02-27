LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Five months after a man was found naked, beaten and roaming the streets of a southern Indiana mobile home park, police have arrested the teenagers they said are responsible for the alleged attack.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, at the Wellington Green Mobile Home Park in Clarksville, Indiana. The victim was beaten so badly that he was unrecognizable and has impaired vision, police said. He has also undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries.
Isaiah Lamkin and Gena Ferguson, 19, were charged with burglary, aggravated battery criminal confinement and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the alleged attack.
John Hostetler, 19, is behind held in Louisville and is waiting to be transferred to Indiana.
The victim admitted to threatening to disclose personal information about Ferguson on social media if she didn't send him a nude photo, police said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.