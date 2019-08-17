LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a third suspect accused of shooting a pregnant woman after breaking into her home Wednesday.
DeAndre Hobbs faced a judge Saturday morning and was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim or the other suspects, 21-year-old Kayla Morris and 20-year-old Danazia Whitfield. His bond was also raised to $1 million.
Police said the victim told them Morris, Whitfield and Hobbs broke into her apartment on West Oak Street and began destroying her property. She also said the suspects punched her in the face before firing shots, which caused a bullet to graze her abdomen.
Neither the woman nor the baby were hurt. All three suspects face burglary and assault charges.
