Iesha Shockency-Thompson

Iesha Shockency-Thompson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Louisville woman for a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near the Parkland neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, just after 6:30 a.m., police were sent to the corner of South 26th Street and Date Street after someone reported a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot would to the head and a serious wound to her right eye. She was taken to University Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police say 28-year-old Iesha Shockency-Thompson admitted to the shooting.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Shockency-Thompson is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

