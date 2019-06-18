LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Louisville woman for a shooting that happened Tuesday morning near the Parkland neighborhood.
According to an arrest report, just after 6:30 a.m., police were sent to the corner of South 26th Street and Date Street after someone reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot would to the head and a serious wound to her right eye. She was taken to University Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say 28-year-old Iesha Shockency-Thompson admitted to the shooting.
She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
Shockency-Thompson is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
