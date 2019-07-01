LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a Louisville woman missing since March.
Louisville Metro Police posted a picture of Sarah Holder on social media on Monday. The post said the 26-year-old was last seen March 20 in the 4800 block of Burris Drive, which is near Stony Brook Drive and Watterson Trail.
Sarah was last seen on March 20, 2019 in the 4800 block of Burris Drive. If you know where she is, please call 502-574-LMPD (5673) Thank you all. #LMPD #MissingPerson #ComeHomeSafe pic.twitter.com/u7tcLhtez7— LMPD (@LMPD) July 1, 2019
Holder is described as a white female, 5'4" tall and 90 pounds. The post said family and friends are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about Holder is asked to call the the tipline at 504-574-5673 or 911.
