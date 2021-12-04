LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since Thursday.
Delana Hopper, 55, was last seen near Vandre Avenue and Yvette Court in the Highview neighborhood around 5 p.m.
She is described as 5'2 and 150 pounds. Police say she has a traumatic brain injury "and at times may not be able to provide basic information as to where she lives or even her own identity."
She drives a 2001 Ford Winstar van that is dark blue, with the Kentucky license plate "047-DGZ."
Anyone with information about Hopper's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.
