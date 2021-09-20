LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 57-year-old man.
A Golden Alert has been issued for Clinton Murphy, who was last seen Monday near the 200 block of Gray Street in downtown Louisville.
The Black man is approximately 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, a brown jacket, black hat and white shoes.
Murphy is deaf and nonverbal with other medical concerns, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Anyone with information on Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD or 911.
