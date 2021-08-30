LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for help finding a woman who went missing last week near Pleasure Ridge Park.
Louisville Metro Police issued a "Golden Alert" for Cynthia Campbell. The 60-year-old left her home on Nettie Way on Aug. 26. That's in a neighborhood off Greenwood Road and Skyblue Avenue in PRP.
Campbell was driving a silver Toyota Prius with a Kentucky license plate 498-VZF.
Campbell is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Velcro brace on her left arm. She wears glasses, but police do not have a description of what she was wearing. Campbell has been suffering from depression and is considered suicidal.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673)
