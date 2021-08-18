LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for two teens who may be trying to avoid authorities.
According to a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the teens -- 16-year-old Kayden Lee Minton and 17-year-old Colton Daniel Mudd -- were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Grayson County High School. Witnesses told police the pair got into a vehicle with an unknown person and left the parking lot, possibly in a maroon Chevrolet Impala.
In the release Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says police believe "both students left the school on their own free will and are taking measures to avoid family and law enforcement."
Kayden is approximately 5'3" and weighs about 115 pounds. She has a fair complexion with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, white sweat pants and white tennis shoes.
Colton Daniel Mudd is 5'8" and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has a fair complexion brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has a medium muscular build and a tattoo of a small religious cross on his right hand.
If you see either teen, or have information on their whereabouts, please call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency.
Police are reminding the public "that it is a felony, punishable for up to 1-5 years in prison to assist these juveniles in any way without notifying authorities of their whereabouts. Offering them assistance is only causing heartache for the parents and putting them in more danger the longer they are away from home."
