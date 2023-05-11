LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old man missing from Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Eddieser Machin Arce was last seen on Quiet Way, in a subdivision just south of the intersection of Rangeland Road and Poplar Level Road, at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said he suffers from medical conditions that require medications and his family is concerned for his safety.
Arce is described as a 5 foot, 7 inch man weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
