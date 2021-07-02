LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman is missing, and police need the public's help to find her.
According to a Golden Alert, Zaynah Lawson, a Black female, was last seen July 1 near the 3400 block of Fern Lea Road, not far from Ralph Avenue in Shively. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inches, and weighs about 101 pounds.
A clothing description is not available, but police believe she may be wearing a blue headwrap, pink and blue Puma shoes, and carrying an iPad.
If you see Lawson, or think you have information on her whereabouts, call 911.
