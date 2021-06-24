LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen near Jeffersontown.
In an Operation Return Home alert, LMPD said Kylee Streander went missing on Saturday, June 19, from her home on Kirby Lane. The family is concerned because the girl requires medication, which she does not have.
Kylee is described as being 5' 4" tall and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
