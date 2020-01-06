LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man is missing, and police are asking for help finding him.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office posted photos of Christopher Higdon on Monday afternoon. The 30-year-old was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup. Higdon is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with light brown hair.
A family member told WDRB the family hasn't heard from Higdon since Dec. 30, and it is unlike him to not be in contact.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson County dispatch at 502-348-3211.
