LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Alexis Ijames, 15, was last seen on March 5, her birthday. Her family told LMPD she ran away from the area of Dorsey Lane, just south of North Hurstbourne Parkway in east Louisville. Family members said she has a health-related issue that requires medication.
Alexis is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.
