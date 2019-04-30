LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say was trying to break into a home.
According to a social media post by LMPD, the suspect was caught by a surveillance camera trying to break into the home, which was near Louisville's Calvary Cemetery.
The cemetery is nestled between the Deer Park and Poplar Level neighborhoods.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-2187. Callers can reference Case No. 80-19-027378.
