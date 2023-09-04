LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.
According to a news release from LMPD, Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, at 11:30 p.m. on Bonadventure Place. He's described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic boy, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black Crocs. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
