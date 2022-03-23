LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 57-year-old man who is missing from University of Louisville Hospital.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, Thomas Houlihan walked away from the hospital, where he was receiving treatment Tuesday. A caregiver said he has "cognitive issues and other medical conditions" that could place him in danger.
Police said Thomas was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, white sneakers and black-and-yellow headphones. He also has a "significant lesion" on his right cheek, according to police.
Anyone with any information on Houlihan's whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
