LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe alcohol was a factor that killed a Bardstown resident over the weekend.
The Nelson County Sheriffs Office responded to the crash Saturday near Louisville Road and Heritage Drive, which is in Coxs Creek.
Police believe Christopher Hamilton passed another vehicle in a no passing zone, striking Betty Odom's vehicle head on.
Odom, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hamilton was transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital then later transferred to University of Louisville Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.