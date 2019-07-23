HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three dead bodies were found at a LaRue County home Monday, police believe it also involved a homicide in Louisville.
Initially, Kentucky State Police and other first responders arrived to a home Monday afternoon on River Road where a home was engulfed in flames. Investigators would soon locate two bodies. The LaRue County coroner said one body hasn’t been identified, and the other is that of 39-year-old Nicole Murray.
The coroner said Murray had been shot twice and was found dead in a car outside that home on River Road. Neighbors believe that was a domestic situation between Murray and another person who had just moved in a few months prior.
"All these other people — you don't know who they are moving out there, so you don't know what's going to go on,” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
Later in the investigation, officers found a third body.
The coroner identified that person as Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Wilson is believed to have been killed at a home on Ashby Lane and taken to the residence on River Road in LaRue County.
LMPD said its department was cooperating with KSP on the investigation and believe the scenes are in some way linked.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
