LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown are asking for the public's help to find a missing 30-year-old woman.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, Melissa Emerick was reported missing on June 25. Investigators believe she could possibly be in the Louisville area. Police say Emerick, "has a history of diagnosed mental disorders as well as several other health concerns."
The picture that accompanies this story was taken recently, but police say she is wearing a blue wig.
Anyone with any information on Emerick's whereabouts is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.