LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A human foot has turned up in a pond and police believe the remains are those of a missing Indiana mother.
Crown Point, Indiana, police say the remains have been preliminary identified as Najah Ferrell.
Officers say on Monday a fisherman reported catching what appeared to be a human foot in the pond in northwestern Indiana, about two hours away from Avon, where Ferrell disappeared last month.
Her family says she didn't show up for work or pick up her foster kids from school.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.