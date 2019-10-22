LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Female athletes from Bellarmine University were secretly recorded in locker rooms in South Carolina, and the video was shared on a porn website, authorities said.
According to police in Gaffney, S.C., five teams of female athletes were surreptitiously filmed in the men’s soccer locker room between September 2012 and October 2013.
Police said the videos showed the athletes changing clothes and taking showers, and the clips were uploaded to Pornhub two months ago.
The footage appeared to have been recorded with a device that was sitting on a sink in the locker room, according to the police report. It was unclear in which sport the athletes were participating.
Bellarmine said in an emailed statement that it was “angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime.”
The university said that it was recently made aware of the incident at Limestone College and that it "promptly notified the affected former student-athletes about this distressing incident and made resources available to them."
The institution referred to Gaffney Police Department for further information. Gaffney PD could not be immediately reached.
Limestone, a private, Christian, liberal arts college about 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg, S.C., said in an emailed statement that it has helped police with the investigation and that its "primary goal continues to be the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests.
"We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated," Limestone said.
"Because this is an ongoing matter, we will be unable to comment further until the investigation is completed," the college said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.