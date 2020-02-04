LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a field near Sand Creek in Jackson County, Indiana.
Around noon on Feb. 3, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a person saying they found a body while searching for arrowheads next to Sand Creek.
Investigators say they believe the man is 45-year-old Kevin Lee Sheriff, based on tattoos on the body and descriptions from family members who reported him missing on Dec. 17, 2019, after having no contact with him since Nov. 27.
Police are awaiting autopsy results as well as a toxicology report to determine the cause of death. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5.
