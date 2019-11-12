LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Detectives said they've captured a serial burglar.
Police said they suspect that David Thurman, 38, has burglarized at least 19 homes. He was being held at Metro Corrections. He's scheduled to be in court next week.
Police said they believe the suspect started burglarizing south Louisville homes months ago.
Dannie Salter, who lives in the Hazelwood neighborhood, said he knew of burglaries that happened nearby.
"They were breaking into one about four or five houses down," he said.
Salter said he has fallen victim to burglars.
"I had my work boots here on the porch, and I came out here to put 'em on and they were gone," he said.
After that, Salter put up security cameras. So did some other burglary victims.
And that's how police identified a suspect, said Detective Tim Davis, with Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division.
"(The burglar) was captured on camera inside of a home," Davis said. "An officer, who works that area and knows his beat very well, knew who he was and identified him for me."
Police say they believe the burglar targeted vacant homes and rental property.
"He steals scrap metal, air conditioner parts and then he sells them to scrap yards," Davis said.
The detective said that Thurman "drove around in that area with me and pointed out specific houses that he had broken in to. He has been charged with 17 for me. I know some other detectives are looking into him, I think it's 19 total, at this point."
Although the homes were empty, police say Thurman did not leaving empty-handed.
"It's thousands and thousands of dollars," Davis said. "The damage, probably in the hundreds of thousands."
Salter said he'll sleep easier now.
"I am glad that they caught this person," he said.
