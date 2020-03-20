LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Taylor County, Kentucky, woman came home to a disturbing sight: another woman was in her home, wearing her clothes.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home on South Central Avenue in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
The Campbellsville Police Department said they were sent to the home after someone called to say a burglary was in progress.
When they arrived, a woman told them that when she got home, she found a female stranger inside wearing her clothes.
Inside the home, police said they found 26-year-old Lydia Roller, of Lebanon, Kentucky. According to the arrest report, she was standing in the kitchen area, wearing a black-and-grey shirt and black pants.
Police say a window on the back door had been broken, and Roller had scratches on her hands and arms.
Roller was arrested and read her Miranda Rights, but she wouldn't say anything, according to the arrest report. Police said was lethargic and "appeared to be under the influence."
She's charged with second-degree burglary. Roller is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
