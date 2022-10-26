LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was hospitalized after he was shot several times during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday.
LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times. The vehicle was located in the 9300 block of Loch Lea Lane and was recovered by police.
Ruoff said the man was taken to University Hospital but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.
Police used K9s to search the area where the car was found, but were unable to locate the suspect. Police have not released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal. All tips are anonymous.
