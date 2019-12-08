LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The back of police cars were filled up on Sunday, not with suspects, but with donations.
More than a dozen Kroger stores across Kentucky took part in the annual Kentucky State Police Cram the Cruiser fundraiser. KSP joined forces with Pepsi and Kroger to fill police cars with food donations for less fortunate families. The event lasted several weeks and the last day for donations was Sunday. In 2018, cruisers became so full from donations, they had to bring in reinforcements this year.
"We've decided to bring the biggest vehicle that I've got because the cruisers we were bringing just didn't have the room so we didn't want to turn anything down because we wanted to bless as many families as possible," Sgt. Jason Morris said.
In 2018, the Kroger on Goss Avenue gathered more than 3,000 pounds of food.
