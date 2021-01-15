LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cashier was shot during a robbery at Shorty's Liquor Store on Friday night as they attempted to give the robber cash, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
A man entered Shorty's Liquor Store on S. 28th Street and showed a gun and demanded cash just before 7:15 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
As the cashier was getting the money out, Mitchell said the suspect fired their gun, shooting the cashier in the arm.
The cashier, whose age and gender was unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's robbery unit is investigating the robbery. Shorty's Liquor Store is not affiliated with Shorty's Food Mart.
