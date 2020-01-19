LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a police chase led to a crash on I-65 southbound from Eastern Parkway Sunday morning.
KSP says the police chase ended with the crash on the ramp. It also says there were no injuries.
The I-65 southbound ramp from Eastern Parkway has been closed since around 9 a.m. Sunday.
It's unclear why the chase started.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details are available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.