LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot Tuesday at the Walmart near Bardstown Road in the West Buechel neighborhood.
One person was shot just before 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 2020 Bashford Manor Ln., a supervisor with MetroSafe told WDRB News. Authorities say the incident started when officers in St. Matthews tried to stop a driver whose license plate came back stolen.
A police chase ends with a person shot behind the Walmart on Bashford Manor, officials tell us. MetroSafe says the chase started around 2 p.m. and that the driver hit several cars and caused a wreck during that chase. pic.twitter.com/oknz0ghEzt— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 9, 2021
A chase that started around 2 p.m. led across several miles to the shooting scene, the suspect hitting several cars and causing a wreck on the way.
The victim's condition is not known.
A look at the scene behind Walmart...@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1YrFkZJBoE— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) March 9, 2021
This story will be updated.
