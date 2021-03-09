LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot Tuesday at the Walmart near Bardstown Road in the West Buechel neighborhood.

One person was shot just before 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 2020 Bashford Manor Ln., a supervisor with MetroSafe told WDRB News. Authorities say the incident started when officers in St. Matthews tried to stop a driver whose license plate came back stolen.

A chase that started around 2 p.m. led across several miles to the shooting scene, the suspect hitting several cars and causing a wreck on the way.

The victim's condition is not known.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags